Eller will be out of action for at least another three weeks after sustaining a broken foot, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports Wednesday.

Eller has already missed the Sens' last two contests and four of the team's prior six outings. Given his recovery timeline, fantasy managers can likely expect the veteran center to land on injured reserve in the coming days. Even when healthy, Eller has struggled to produce offensively, going 16 games without registering a point.