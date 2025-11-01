Senators' Linus Ullmark: Facing Canadiens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will be between the visiting pipes in Montreal on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.
Ullmark has won three of his last four starts, boosting his record to 5-4-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .863 save percentage across 10 starts this season. Montreal has averaged 3.64 goals per game this campaign, tying the team for fifth in the league.
