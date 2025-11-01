Ullmark will be between the visiting pipes in Montreal on Saturday, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark has won three of his last four starts, boosting his record to 5-4-1 with a 3.37 GAA and an .863 save percentage across 10 starts this season. Montreal has averaged 3.64 goals per game this campaign, tying the team for fifth in the league.