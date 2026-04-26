Ullmark made 26 saves in a 4-2 loss to Carolina in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round. He allowed just two goals.

The four-game sweep was not on Ullmark. Only two Senators managed to score goals -- Drake Batherson had three and Dylan Cozens had two. Total. Ullmark finished with a .932 save percentage. He is just the second goalie in NHL history to have a save percentage north of .930 and still get swept in a four-game series, according to ESPN's Blake Warye. Jonathan Quick (.947) suffered the same fate in the First Round in 2018.