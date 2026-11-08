Ullmark (lower body) was removed from injured reserve on Sunday, per Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

Ullmark has been sidelined for the last eight games since exiting the Sens' contest on Oct. 21 against the Panthers. Prior to going down, the 33-year-old backstop was excellent, as he posted a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 GAA and a .945 save percentage across eight appearances this season. For leagues where Ullmark was dropped instead of stashed in an IR slot, he's a must-add ahead of his return, which could be as early as Tuesday against the Capitals.