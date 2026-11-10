Ullmark (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's home clash against the Capitals, per Graeme Nichols of the Coming In Hot Podcast .

Head coach Travis Green stated that the Sens' staff considered starting Ullmark on Tuesday, but are ultimately opting to give him a couple extra days of rest. Therefore, the veteran netminder will stay in street clothes Tuesday while 21-year-old Jackson Parsons, who has called up from AHL Belleville for the first time in his career, will serve as Samuel Ersson's backup against the Capitals. When healthy, the 33-year-old Ullmark has been excellent, as he posted a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 GAA and a .945 save percentage prior to landing on injured reserve. His next chance to make his return is Thursday's home clash against the Avalanche.