Ullmark (personal) was activated from the non-roster list Sunday, according to Graham Creech of TSN 1200 Ottawa.

After missing the last 14 games, Ullmark could serve as Mads Sogaard's backup in Sunday's home matchup against Vegas. The 32-year-old Ullmark should return to the crease soon as Ottawa's No. 1 netminder. He has gone 14-8-5 this season with a 2.95 GAA, an .881 save percentage and one shutout across 28 appearances this season.