Senators' Linus Ullmark: Set to start Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ullmark will patrol the home blue paint Tuesday against the Oilers, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.
Ullmark has given up at least three goals in all but one of his five appearances this season, going 2-3-0 with a 3.99 GAA and an .848 save percentage. The Swedish netminder will face an Oilers squad that has dropped three straight games while scoring seven goals during that span. Ullmark has a 3-3-1 record, .888 save percentage and 3.28 GAA over nine career appearances versus Edmonton.
