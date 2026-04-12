Amadio scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

After setting up Ridly Grieg for what proved to be the game-winner midway through the first period, Amadio tapped home an empty netter late in the third. The 29-year-old has gotten onto the scoresheet only twice in the last 11 games, but both were multi-point performances, and on the season Amadio has 14 goals and a career-high 34 points in 80 contests.