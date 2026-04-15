Senators' Michael Amadio: Sitting against Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Amadio won't play Wednesday against Toronto for rest purposes, Luke Fox of Sportsnet reports.
Amadio appeared in each of Ottawa's first 81 games of the regular season, racking up 15 goals, 20 assists, 105 hits, 51 blocked shots and 18 PIM while averaging 16:07 of ice time. He'll get a night off to close out the regular season but should be back in action for the start of postseason play.
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