Amadio scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Buffalo.

The 30-year-old forward finished a slick tic-tac-toe passing play late in the third period, banging the puck into the open net off a feed from Tim Stutzle. Amadio has lit the lamp in back-to-back games, and three of his five goals on the season have come in the last six contests. His upside remains limited given his middle-six role and lack of power-play time, but Amadio's recent six-game surge includes 12 hits, 11 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-3 rating.