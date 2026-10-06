Amadio scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Bruins. He also delivered two shots on net, a blocked shot and a plus-3 rating.

The 30-year-old was a menace alongside Tim Stutzle on the penalty kill, and Amadio fed the star center for the game's opening tally midway through the first period after intercepting a Boston pass in his own zone and launching a 2-on-1 break. Amadio scored his own goal early in the second, potting Ottawa's fourth on a one-timer from in close. He's off to a quick start to the season, collecting two goals and three points in two games, but Amadio's highly unlikely to maintain that pace -- his career high in goals in 16 from 2022-23 with the Golden Knights, and his best effort in points was the 35 he produced for the Sens last season.