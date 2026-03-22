Senators' Michael Amadio: Eight points in last 10 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Amadio scored a goal in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.
Amadio, who has a new career mark in points this season with 30, has been a surprising source of offense in March. He has four goals, four assists and 15 shots in 10 games. Amadio's 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists), coupled with 93 hits, 86 shots and 40 blocks, offer modest support for those of you in deep fantasy leagues.
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