Chabot scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-0 win over Toronto in Game 5.
Chabot's shot from the blue line went through a screen, deflected off Auston Matthews in the slot and whizzed in past Anthony Stolarz's blocker. It put the Sens up 1-0 early in the second frame and ultimately stood as the winner. Chabot has one goal, one assist and seven shots in five games this postseason.
