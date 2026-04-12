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Chabot has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Devils due to rest purposes, Julian McKenzie of The Athletic reports.

Chabot returned to game action Thursday following a multi-week absence due to a broken forearm that required surgery, but he's one of several key contributors who will rest during the Senators' penultimate regular-season game. Regardless of whether he returns to action for Wednesday's game against Toronto, he should be ready for the start of the playoffs.

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