Chabot (upper body) was a full participant in Monday's practice in Vegas and is nearing a return to the lineup, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

While Chabot was a full participant in Monday's practice, Garrioch noted that the 29-year-old skated on an extra defensive pairing, so a decision on his availability for Tuesday's game against the Golden Knights won't be made until after the morning skate. Regarding Chabot's outlook going forward, head coach Travis Green said, "I'm not sure if he's going to go tomorrow, but he's definitely close to playing. We'll see." If he ends up sitting out Tuesday, Chabot's next opportunity to return to the lineup will be in Los Angeles on Thursday.