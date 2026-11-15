Chabot scored an empty-net goal, posted a plus-2 rating, and put three shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Chabot found the back of the net for the first time since Opening Night with his empty-net tally to secure Saturday's win. Overall, the 29-year-old captain is up to 11 points, a plus-15 rating, 31 shots on net, eight hits and 39 blocked shots over 17 games this season. Chabot has taken a big step forward offensively since returning from a four-game absence, as he's compiled seven points and a plus-10 rating over his last seven outings. Given Chabot's all-around play style, he's a high-level fantasy option in category-based leagues moving forward.