Chabot (personal) will miss Monday's preseason opener against the Canadiens, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Chabot won't join the Senators for their preseason opener as he and his wife Marion await the birth of their first child. The 29-year-old blueliner played his role well when healthy last season, as he posted seven goals, 31 points, 99 shots on net and 11 blocked shots across 57 regular-season outings. He is currently rumored to be in contention to fill the captain vacancy, alongside fellow blueliner Jake Sanderson and center Tim Stutzle. Regardless of whether Chabot is chosen to wear the captain's "C", he is expected to handle another sizable role in the 2026-27 campaign.