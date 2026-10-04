Chabot scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was a statement game for the new Senators captain. Chabot put the Sens up 1-0 late in the first period on rebound. And he stepped up when Jake Sanderson (lower body) left the game early and didn't return. Chabot himself has a long history of injury, and he's played a full season just once (80 games in 2024-25) in 10 seasons as a regular. Still, he's capable of a 40-point campaign with some power-play production, and that's valuable in a lot of formats.