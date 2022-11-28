Chabot notched a pair of assists, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

Chabot set up Brady Tkachuk's first-period marker and also had a hand in Claude Giroux's game-winner in overtime. With three assists in two games since returning from a concussion, Chabot hasn't missed a beat. His massive role in all situations makes him a plug-and-play option for fantasy managers. The 25-year-old has nine points (four on the power play), 37 shots on net, 24 hits, 23 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances.