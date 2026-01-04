Chabot scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Chabot scored a goal for the first time since Oct. 25, and he continues to find ways to remain productive. Even though his stats won't jump off the page, the 28-year-old blueliner has cracked the scoresheet in four of Ottawa's last seven games, posting five points over that stretch (two goals and three assists). His fantasy upside will be relatively low, however, as he doesn't play in the top defensive pairing in either full strength or power-play situations.