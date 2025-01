Thrun (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Predators on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Thrun logged 15:51 of ice time in Monday's 6-3 loss to Boston. He has eight assists, 37 shots on goal, 44 blocked shots and 33 hits in 40 appearances this season. If Thrun is unavailable to play, Marc-Edouard Vlasic (illness) will draw back into the lineup.