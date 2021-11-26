Dahlen (arm) will not play Friday against the visiting Maple Leafs, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The rookie will miss his third straight contests with the arm issue. Dahlen's next chance to return comes Monday as the Sharks kick off a five-game road trip in Chicago.
More News
-
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Not playing Monday•
-
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Exits with injury Saturday•
-
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Fills empty cage•
-
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Tallies opening goal Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Jonathan Dahlen: Activated off protocols list•