Kunin scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kunin has scored four times over his last eight games. The 26-year-old forward continues to see middle-six minutes for a Sharks team that has started to find some steady success on offense. He's up to six goals, 10 points, 35 shots on net, 67 hits, 38 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 27 appearances. That's roughly a 30-point pace, which would put him in striking distance of his career high of 31 points from 2019-20.