Vanecek (face) was sent to AHL San Jose on Wednesday for a conditioning stint.

Vanecek hasn't played between the pipes since Dec. 14, so this will give him a chance to shake off the rust before playing for the Sharks. He has a 3-8-1 record, 3.84 GAA and .885 save percentage in 2024-25. Yaroslav Askarov has likely done well enough to warrant him staying in the NHL even after Vanecek is available, though that might create a situation where the Sharks are carrying three goaltenders, including Vanecek and Alexandar Georgiev. Perhaps Georgiev, who has a 3.65 GAA and an .876 save percentage in 30 outings in 2024-25, will be put on waivers once Vanecek is back with the Sharks.