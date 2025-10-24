Smith scored two goals, one the overtime winner, and added two assists in Thursday's 6-5 victory over the Rangers.

Smith scored his first two goals of the season and San Jose's final two tallies of the night, banging home a rebound early in the third period just after a two-man advantage had expired before ripping a one-timer past Igor Shesterkin in the extra frame. The 20-year-old is showing signs of becoming a very effective Robin to Macklin Celebrini's Batman, and through seven games to begin the season Smith has eight points.