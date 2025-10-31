Smith scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Smith has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season. The 20-year-old has racked up four goals and two helpers over his last five outings as he starts to get into a groove on offense. For the season, he's produced 10 points, 24 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating across 11 appearances. He should continue to see time in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit, so the only thing fantasy managers can ask for now is a little more game-to-game consistency.