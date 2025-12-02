Smith scored twice on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Mammoth.

Smith earned all three points at even strength, and his first goal was the game-winner. He's picked up the pace lately with five goals and a helper over his last three outings. For the season, the 20-year-old is up to 12 goals, 15 helpers, 69 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across 27 appearances, mainly in a top-line role.