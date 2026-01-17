Smith scored a goal on three shots in 21:10 of ice time in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

Smith returned from a 13-game absence due to an upper-body injury, and he immediately reclaimed a top-line role. The 20-year-old was in the midst of a breakout campaign prior to the injury. He's at 13 goals, 30 points, 83 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 34 appearances. If he can seamlessly get back up to speed, fantasy managers should make room to get him back in their lineups.