Schmidt scored twice and added an assist in WHL Victoria's 5-4 win over Swift Current on Friday.

This was Schmidt's first game of the season for the Royals. He was dominant in the 2025-26 WHL regular season with 51 goals and 49 assists over 72 appearances between Vancouver and Seattle. Schmidt is a Stars prospect, selected in the third round in 2025, and his prolific scoring in the junior ranks could help offset the size disadvantage he has as he tries to progress as a professional in the coming years.