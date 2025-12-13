Wallstedt will start Saturday's home matchup against Ottawa.

Wallstedt is coming off a 17-save effort in last Saturday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver. He has posted a record of 8-1-2 this season with four shutouts, a 1.95 GAA and a .936 save percentage across 11 appearances. Ottawa is tied for 11th in the league with 3.10 goals per game this year.