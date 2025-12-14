Johansson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

The second helper was a beauty, as Johansson faked a shot that got Leevi Merilainen to leave his feet, only to smoothly transition into a pass to Joel Eriksson Ek for the game-winner with 24 seconds left in the third period. Johansson has multiple points in back-to-back games, and the power-play assist was his first point with the man advantage since Nov. 4. On the season, the veteran winger has 11 goals and 25 points in 32 contests, putting Johansson on pace for the most productive campaign of his career at 35 years old.