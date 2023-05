Dumba suffered a concussion in Game 6 against Dallas on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Dumba didn't play in the third period of Minnesota's season-ending 4-1 loss to the Stars due to the injury. He spoke to the media Monday, so his recovery appears to be moving in the right direction. Dumba produced 14 points, 81 PIM, 116 blocked shots and 104 hits across 79 regular-season games in 2022-23.