2018 WSOP Main Event odds, chip counts, expert picks, insider predictions for final table

The 2018 World Series of Poker Main Event is down to its final nine players. Nicolas Manion of Muskegon, Michigan, is the chip leader at 112,775,000 and the Vegas favorite at 11-5 WSOP Main Event odds. Right behind Manion is Michael Dyer, who is in second place with 109,175,000 in chips and fetching 12-5 odds. Joe Cada, who won the 2009 Main Event, is sixth with a chip stack of 23,675,000. The action resumes at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday and you can wager on which player you think takes it all down at major sportsbooks.

Before you lock in your 2018 WSOP Main Event picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Dan Cypra has to say. A veteran of the poker industry, Cypra wrote about, analyzed and covered poker tournaments for a decade for publications like PocketFives and PokerNewsDaily. He knows what it takes to win poker's biggest tournaments like the WSOP Main Event.

Now, Cypra has broken down all nine players still standing in the WSOP Main Event 2018. He's sharing his picks and predictions only over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Cypra is not rolling with Cada, who is listed at 7-1 WSOP Main Event odds and will come armed to Thursday's final nine with the sixth-largest stack.

"Cada certainly has experience on his side," Cypra told SportsLine. "However, he's short on chips at 39 big blinds, compared to Manion and Dyer, who both have almost 200. Cada making the final table is extremely impressive, but I don't see him becoming the first repeat champ since Stu Ungar."

Cada is the owner of three WSOP bracelets and over $10 million in lifetime winnings from the annual Nevada poker festival. However, he's not worth the 7-1 premium you'll need to pay.

Instead, Cypra is backing a player with plenty of value. He also his eye on one major long shot to watch. Anyone who backs him could hit it big.

Nicolas Manion -- 112,775,000 (11-5)

Michael Dyer -- 109,175,000 (12-5)

Tony Miles -- 42,750,000 (7-1)

John Cynn -- 37,075,000 (7-1)

Alex Lynskey -- 25,925,000 (11-1)

Joe Cada -- 23,675,000 (7-1)

Aram Zobian -- 18,875,000 (16-1)

Artem Metalidi -- 15,475,000 (20-1)

Antoine Labat -- 8,050,000 (33-1)