AEW returns to Wembley Stadium on Sunday for the 2024 edition of All In. AEW's Wembley debut came in last year's All In and was a massive success.

As expected, the promotion has loaded up the card with big matches and title clashes. In all, there are eight title matches on the card, though none is as important or big as Bryan Danielson challenging Swerve Strickland for the AEW world championship. Danielson is putting his career on the line as he looks for his first major championship in AEW.

The other world title match on the card sees Toni Storm put up the women's world championship against Mariah May in a rivalry that has been built beautifully, and with a bucket of Storm's blood.

With so many big matches set for All In, let's take a look at who the CBS Sports experts are picking to win each showdown.

AEW All In 2024 predictions

AEW World Championship -- Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Strickland has developed amazingly as a character, mixing a blend of cockiness and insecurity with a genuine meanstreak. Still, Danielson should be the winner here. There's chatter about him working without a contract, which understandably gives some fans pause in thinking he would get the win. Danielson's career is on the line and it doesn't make sense to have him lose when he obviously has more to do during the winding down of his time as a full-time wrestler. Also, has any wrestler ever deserved to win a world title in Wembley Stadium more than Bryan Danielson? Pick: Bryan Danielson wins the title -- Brent Brookhouse (also Shakiel Mahjouri)

AEW Women's World Championship -- Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

Storm vs. May is the best storyline AEW has produced in some time. Storm's reign as champion is substantial and it's never been more important than it is now. It probably won't get any better so it's time to pull the trigger. Title changes haven't felt quite as important as they used to in AEW. The promotion has a chance to cement a new star in May, and do it in front of 50,000 of May's countrymen and women. Pick: Mariah May wins the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

AEW American Championship -- MJF (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Ospreay winning in his home country would be a nice moment and it's one that should happen. MJF has a fine fallback plan with Adam Cole returning from injury soon. A title isn't needed for MJF and Cole to resume a feud that was cut short when Cole suffered his injury. Ospreay was a huge signing for the company and he's set up perfectly to get a run with the American title. Pick: Will Ospreay wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

AEW TBS Championship -- Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Moné isn't losing her title here. Baker is a name in AEW but Moné is the marquee signing for AEW and needs to continue to find her groove and thrive the way she is capable of. Losing the belt would do a lot of harm to that journey and there's not much more reasoning needed to think Moné wins here. Pick: Mercedes Moné retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

AEW TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) vs. Darby Allin

My predictions for All In skews heels, so I'll take the babyface in a match I'm split on. There is no wrong winner in Perry vs. Allin. Perry could use a lengthy title reign and Allin has enduring goodwill with fans. I anticipate many of AEW's champions will be heels by night's end, so it might do the promotion good to have Allin as a fighting champ once again. Pick: Darby Allin wins the title -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

FTW Championship -- Chris Jericho (c) vs. Hook

With the stipulation that Hook can never challenge Jericho for the title again should he lose, it seems obvious Hook gets the win here. The FTW title is a part of Hook's legacy, both because it was created for his father back in ECW as a symbolic title and because Hook has consistently been around the belt during its time in AEW. Jericho's only valuable role at this point in his career is to get young talent over and that will be what he does on Sunday. Pick: Hook wins the title -- Brookhouse (also Mahjouri)

AEW World Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (c) vs. FTR vs. The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed is ice cold as an act and FTR hasn't been an important television presence for some time. Your mileage may vary on The Young Bucks, but they are two of the more character-driven personalities in a promotion that overlies on in-ring action. The Young Bucks have repeatedly leaned on the real-life physical altercation between CM Punk and Perry at last year's All In to justify their loss to FTR. The natural course is to have the Young Bucks redeem themselves in an ego-boosting title defense. Also, when expecting so many titles to change hands, you have to pick a few to stay in the same hands. Pick: The Young Bucks retain the titles -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

AEW Trios Championship -- The Patriarchy (c) vs. Bang Bang Gang vs. House of Black vs. Pac, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta



Christian Cage's trios title reign has been far less intriguing than his TNT title run, but he's still an important resource for AEW. He's among the most reliable heels in AEW and can make feuds matter. The House of Black might be my favorite unit in pro wrestling, but AEW has repeatedly failed to capitalize on its talent and mystique. The Bang Bang Gang were solid champs but I don't anticipate they'll reclaim their titles so soon. Then there's the mish-mash collective of PAC and Blackpool Combat Club, which seems like a convenient way to get PAC in front of his home nation crowd. I'll take the defending champs, unless AEW insists on giving the fans a big pop for PAC. Pick: The Patriarchy retain the titles -- Mahjouri (also Brookhouse)

Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii (Zero Hour)

Statlander and Nightingale will meet again at All Out in two weeks, which plays heavily into how I see this one playing out. The match will center around Nightingale and Ishii getting to toss Hathaway around to the delight of tens of thousands. In that chaos, it would make sense for Statlander to steal a cheap win. Ishii doesn't need to eat the pin and look bad here when Statlander should get the cheap pin on Nightingale to keep heading up their singles match at All Out. Pick: Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway win -- Brookhouse

I'd love to see Statlander win but I don't see AEW giving Hathaway any sort of victory over New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Ishii. It seems mildly disrespectful especially when a talent from a partnered promotion is involved. This has the making of a fun match with comedy spots to warm up the crowd. Keep your ears peeled for a big pop when Nightingale gets her hands on Hathaway. Pick: Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii win -- Mahjouri