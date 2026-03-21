Three-time winner Stark Contrast can establish himself as a strong Kentucky Derby contender when he leaves the starting gate in the 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks on Saturday at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky. Trained by Michael W. McCarthy, Stark Contrast is coming off a win at the Eddie Logan Stakes, and hasn't finished worse than second in his last four races. For Saturday, Stark Contrast is the 5-2 favorite in the 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks odds.

Other Jeff Ruby Steaks 2026 contenders include Fulleffort (7-2), Argos (6-1) and Medici (6-1). Post time for the Jeff Ruby Steaks 2026 is 6:25 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing analyst Michelle Yu.

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Yu started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. And in August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic. Anyone who has followed her on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks approaching and horse racing odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks betting picks and 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks predictions

One of Yu's surprising 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks picks: She is high on Medici, even though he has longer odds at 6-1. Medici has hit the board in five straight races, a stretch that included a win at Santa Anita Park on Dec. 29 before finishing second at the Pasadena Stakes last time out.

"He nearly beat Greenwich Village in the Pasadena Stakes in his last start but settled for second," Yu told SportsLine. "Trainer Richard Mandella isn't a big shipper so this move is pretty eye-opening. Medici is bred to be a good horse, has a solid foundation and has faced stakes-caliber runners. The Santa Anita synthetic is fast, but he trained well on it and the distance shouldn't be a problem. He might be the lone speed if he wants the lead. Player." See who else to back at SportsLine, and you can make bets at TwinSpires here with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

How to make 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks picks, bets

Moreover Yu's top pick is a horse who "has been working very well." She also is high on a double-digit longshot who has "upside." Yu is sharing which horse it is, along with her entire projected 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Jeff Ruby Steaks 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Jeff Ruby Steaks.

2026 Jeff Ruby Steaks odds