All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Saturday. AEW world champion Jon Moxley headlines AEW Full Gear in Newark, New Jersey. The card features Bobby Lashley, Mercedes Mone, MJF, Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay.

Moxley and his allies have terrorized AEW recently, claiming they're forcing a much-needed change in the promotion's philosophy. Moxley started his record-setting fourth AEW world title reign by retiring Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream last month. AEW original Orange Cassidy leads the charge against Moxley's crew and will challenge him for the AEW world title on Saturday.

The rest of the card has plenty of enticing matches to watch as well. There will be three more title matches on Saturday, including AEW TNT champion Jack Perry defending his crown against Daniel Garcia. Perry won the title at Forbidden Door in a wild ladder match in June and has been an active champion with many defenses. He most recently beat Katsuyori Shibata at WrestleDream in October. Plus, TBS champion Mercedes Mone defends her title against Kris Statlander. And the tag team titles are at stake when champions Private Party face three challengers in The Outrunners, Kings of the Black Throne and The Acclaimed.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2024 AEW Full Gear



Date: Nov. 23

Location: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Watch live: TrillerTV, PPV.com and YouTube

2024 AEW Full Gear match card

AEW World Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Orange Cassidy



AEW TNT Championship -- Jack Perry (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

TBS Championship -- Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Kris Statlander

Private Party (c) vs. The Outrunners vs. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Acclaimed Jay White vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

MJF vs. Roderick Strong

"Big Boom" A.J. (with Big Justice) vs. Q.T. Marshall*

*Pre-show match