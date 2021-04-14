Spring means golf, so let us help you get in the swing of things with our Hole in One Sweepstakes brought to you by the First Cut Podcast.

Enter in the form above for two (2) chances at a Westinghouse outdoor power generator. That will keep you powered up anywhere, even on the course. So, how do you win one of these grand prizes? Just fill out the form below by May 24, agree to the official rules and you'll be entered for the chance to win (residents of the U.S. only; rules apply). And if one chance isn't good enough, after you enter there'll be options to get extra entries by following our First Cut Podcast brands.

If you don't see the form, please make sure you've disabled your ad blocker and refresh the page. Still having trouble with the form? Please Email us!