'Mighty Ducks' series in development, still in preliminary stages

D2: The Mighty Ducks

The "Flying V" could be skating its way to a TV near you at some point in the future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Mighty Ducks" film franchise is in the process of transitioning to television, with ABC Signature Studios developing a TV series based on the popular 1990s hockey movies.

While that transition is reportedly still in its early stages with no television network yet attached to the project, ABC is enlisting some names familiar to the Mighty Ducks' production team and hope to shop the project to a streaming platform by the end of the year.

Sources tell THR that ABC Signature head Tracy Underwood, always looking to identify Disney titles and intellectual property that can appeal to a global audience, put Mighty Ducks in development after being approached by original trilogy screenwriter Steven Brill and original producer Jordan Kerner. Brill will pen the script in-house for ABC Signature. If that comes in well, ABC Signature would package the project with talent and shop it to streamers this year. Brillstein Entertainment's George Heller and Brad Petrigala will, like Brill, be credited as EPs.

The original The Mighty Ducks film was released in 1992 by Walt Disney Pictures and saw commercial success, spawning two sequels and becoming the inspiration for a legitimate NHL expansion franchise -- the Disney-owned Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. (Disney has since sold the team, which was later renamed the Anaheim Ducks.)

We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but if all goes well in the preliminary stages, it'll be interesting to see if any cast alums return to jump on board with the show. While it might be hard to envision a Mighty Ducks project without Emilio Estevez returning to reprise his role as Gordon Bombay in some fashion, it's not yet known if the show is being planned as a reboot, sequel or prequel.

The report from THR stresses the fact that development is currently still in its infant stages and it will likely be a while until it starts moving towards production, if that happens at all. Regardless, even a slight flicker of hope is likely enough to get hockey fans excited about the franchise potentially being revived.