The University of Notre Dame has suspended its men's swimming program for at least one academic year after both internal and external investigations revealed a widespread gambling issue within the program in violation of NCAA rules, the school announced on Thursday.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, the team had created its own sportsbook for the purpose of wagering on its own performances, with a majority of the returning 2024-25 team believed to have placed bets. Over and under lines were established for swimmers' times in certain races, with wagers being placed on the outcome.

"While individual conduct varied, the overwhelming cultural dynamic on the team necessitates a full suspension. We profoundly regret that the small number of team members who did not participate in the conduct, and those who were planning on joining the team this fall, will also suffer the consequences of this decision," Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. "We deeply value our responsibilities as educators and our commitment to our student-athletes, and will work with other University offices as appropriate to provide support to those affected by our decision. While we are certainly disappointed by the actions that led to the decision, we recognize that our students make mistakes, and our goal is to educate and support them to the best of our ability."

At the end of the 2023-24 academic year, Notre Dame had initiated its own review amid concerns about the program before contracting the law firm Ropes & Gray for an external review. The final findings of that review were delivered to the university this week.

"The external review confirmed and expanded on our initial concerns about a deeply embedded team culture dismissive of Notre Dame's standards for student-athletes, including our expectation that they treat one another with dignity and respect," Bevacqua said. "This independent, external review also documented numerous violations of NCAA rules prohibiting gambling on intercollegiate swimming and other athletic competitions despite clear and recurrent training provided to all our student-athletes by our Athletics Compliance staff about those rules.

"These findings are contrary to the University's values and all that we stand for in Notre Dame Athletics. In order to ensure that this behavior ends and to rebuild a culture of dignity, respect, and exemplary conduct, we have decided to suspend the men's swimming program for at least one academic year."

Notre Dame did not discipline the coaching staff, including head coach Chris Lindauer, after reviews found that the staff was not aware of the gambling problems and that members of the team had made concerted efforts to conceal their behavior from coaches. The timing of Notre Dame's decision will allow athletes who wish to transfer to do so before fall semester begins on Aug. 27.

In addition to the suspension of the men's swimming program by Notre Dame's athletics program itself, individual athletes involved in the scandal may be subject to additional discipline from the university's office of student affairs.