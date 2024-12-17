Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has joined Unrivaled, the league announced Tuesday. Brink has signed a multi-year deal with the new league and will join Lunar Owls BC. She will not play in the inaugural 2025 season, however, as she continues rehabbing from a torn ACL.

In an interview with People, Brink discussed her decision to join Unrivaled and said she reached out to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who is also her godbrother, for advice.

"When the league was just forming, we did chat about it -- and yeah, I think Steph is in full support of it," Brink said. "He thinks it's a great idea and he knows I love 3-on-3 basketball."

Brink was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and made a major impact on the defensive end early in her rookie season for the Sparks. Prior to her injury, she averaged 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game, the latter of which was good for second in the league. Along with A'ja Wilson and Ezi Magbegor, she was one of just three players to average at least one steal and two blocks.

Unfortunately, her debut campaign was cut short when she tore her ACL in a loss to the Connecticut Sun on June 18. Without Brink, the Sparks went 4-21 the rest of the way to finish with the worst record in the league at 8-32. They did not end up winning the lottery, however, and will once again pick No. 2 overall when the 2025 WNBA Draft rolls around.

It's unclear when Brink will return to action, though she should be cleared at some point during the 2025 season. Now five months post-op, she told People she is "not close" to being back, but has started doing "a bit" of on-court shooting.

While she won't play in the inaugural Unrivaled season, Brink said she will be "supporting full fledged" and will be in Miami.

"I think it's just going to be a really cool opportunity," Brink said. "Iron sharpens iron, so while I'm there, I'll be able to train with people and work on my game. It'll be really a huge year of growth for me -- so, I'm really excited."