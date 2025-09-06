With college football and NFL kicking into high gear on Saturday and Sunday, it makes for the perfect time to use the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code CBSSPORTS2. The Underdog Fantasy promo code varies by location, but includes a potential Play $5, get $50 offer. Saturday's schedule includes an SEC-Big Ten showdown between the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 15 Michigan Wolverines from Norman. On Sunday, an NFC North battle between Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers highlights a 13-game slate. Regardless of your location, using the Underdog Fantasy bonus code CBSSPORTS2 will ensure you get the best Underdog Fantasy promo code available in your state. Click here to get the latest Underdog Fantasy promo code for new users:

Best CFB and NFL Underdog Fantasy picks for September 6

QB John Mateer, Oklahoma, 0.5 rushing and receiving touchdowns - Higher (1.24x)

The redshirt junior quarterback is a dual threat, and is in his first year at Oklahoma. In the season-opening 35-3 win over Illinois State, Mateer completed 30 of 37 passes for 392 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried seven times for 24 yards and one touchdown. The transfer from Washington State has completed 66.7% of his career passes for 3,798 yards (9.4 average) and 35 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has also rushed 210 times for 1,001 yards (4.8 average) and 19 touchdowns, including 15 last season for the Cougars.

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions, 1.5 passing touchdowns - Higher (1.03x)

Goff enters his fifth season with the Lions after spending his first five with the Los Angeles Rams. In 134 career games, he has completed 65.6% of his passes for 35,058 yards and 222 touchdowns with 94 interceptions. In 17 games last season, he threw a career-high 37 touchdowns passes with 12 interceptions. He threw for two or more touchdowns in 12 of those games.

QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers, 30.5 passing attempts - Lower (1.03x)

Love is healthy this season after battling various injuries throughout 2024. In 15 games last year, Love completed 63.1% of his passes for 3,389 yards and 25 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a 96.7 rating. Despite being in an explosive passing offense, the Packers have balanced the pass with the run much more effectively than in the past several years. In fact, Love only threw 31 or more passes in six games last season, four of which the Packers ended up losing.

