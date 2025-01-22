After years of hard work, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier's vision finally became reality when Unrivaled tipped off in Miami last week. The debut of the long-anticipated 3-on-3 league has brought women's professional basketball into a new era.

Already, some teams are beginning to separate themselves at the top of the standings, with Laces, Lunar Owls and Vinyl all jumping out to perfect 2-0 starts in Week 1. While team success is certainly an aspect of Unrivaled, the league is also an opportunity for players to showcase their skills and improve their games ahead of the upcoming WNBA campaign.

Unrivaled basketball aiming to 'set the bar' for player experience, salaries in inaugural 3-on-3 season Erica Ayala

"We weren't focused on maybe some of the results the rest of the world was focused on," said Unrivaled president Alex Bazzell, who is married to Collier. "The North Star is the athlete. Every decision we make has to be built for them."

Perhaps more so than any other league, Unrivaled is about the individual players. It only makes sense, then, to introduce Player Power Rankings to complement the more traditional team version.

1. Napheesa Collier, Lunar Owls BC

Key stats: 29 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 59.5% FG

Fresh off an incredible WNBA season, in which she won Defensive Player of the Year and finished runner-up for MVP while leading the Lynx to the Finals, Collier has quickly established herself as the best player in Unrivaled. She's leading the league in scoring by a wide margin, and is doing so in an extremely efficient manner for the undefeated Lunar Owls. Perhaps the most impressive Collier stat from the opening weekend is that she turned the ball over just twice in 37 minutes.

2. Alyssa Thomas, Laces BC

Key stats: 15 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 62.0% FG

Overall, this is a guard's league, but the most versatile forwards are having their way as well. That includes Thomas, who is thriving with all of the extra space on the court. She's always loved to push the pace in transition, and without so many bodies in the paint she's having an easy time finishing around the basket. Defensively, she's played a big role in the Laces' dominant defensive start that includes holding both opponents below 33% shooting.

3. Rhyne Howard, Vinyl BC

Key stats: 23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 48.2% FG, 47% 3FG

The former No. 1 overall pick has always been somewhat inconsistent as a shot-maker, but when she gets hot, as she did on opening night with a 33-point effort that remains the highest single-game output in the league thus far, she's essentially unguardable. Howard's size and athleticism on the perimeter make her an extremely tough cover in this format, and she's likely going to remain near the top of the scoring charts all season long.

4. Kayla McBride, Laces BC

Key stats: 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 46.3% FG, 41% 3FG

McBride has long been known for her 3-point shooting, and she lit it up from behind the arc during Week 1. Her seven 3s in Laces' season-opening win over Phantom are the most by a player in a single game, and her nine total 3s are also a league best. With Jackie Young sidelined due to a knee injury, McBride stepped up in a major way for Laces during Week 1 to get them off to an undefeated start.

5. Dearica Hamby, Vinyl BC

Key stats: 19.5 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 steals, 65.2% FG

While FIBA uses different rules for 3-on-3 than Unrivaled, Hamby's time playing for Team USA at the AmeriCup and the Olympics has clearly served her well, as did her experience being the primary option for the Sparks last season. Like she does in the WNBA, Hamby just quietly goes about her business and has the versatility to toggle between different roles depending on what her team needs on any given night.

6. Skylar Diggins-Smith, Lunar Owls BC

Key stats: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 47.8% FG, 40% 3FG

There are a number of directions you could go for the sixth and final spot on the list this week, but we'll give it to Diggins-Smith on the basis of her late-game heroics. She scored the game-ending points in both of Lunar Owls' victories, including a walk-off 3 to beat Mist and complete a big comeback on opening night, which was the best single moment in Week 1.