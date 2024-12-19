JuJu Watkins is still only a sophomore in college, but she's already helping to fund professional sports. Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, announced a new round of investment on Monday, which brought their total capital raise to $35 million.

Watkins was one of the investors alongside far more established superstars such as Milwaukee Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo, Olympic champion Michael Phelps and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley.

During an appearance on "Good Game with Sarah Spain" on Wednesday, Watkins briefly discussed her decision to support Unrivaled and whether she'll be suiting up in the league when her college days are over.

"Yes, yes, for sure [I have plans to play in Unrivaled]," Watkins said. "I'm just really committed to try to grow the game as best as I can and if I'm able to do that now, of course that's what I'm gonna do. So I was super excited to be a part of this new wave and hopefully be playing in the league some day."

Unrivaled's inaugural season will tip off on Jan. 17 in Miami and run through March 18. There will be 36 players spread across six teams for the 2025 season, and league president Alex Bazzell has already indicated expansion is on the way. In an interview with Sportico in October, Bazzell said the goal is eight teams and 48 players in the coming years.

While Watkins has not officially signed with Unrivaled, the league has already inked NIL deals with multiple current collegiate stars, including UConn's Paige Bueckers and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, who will join when their collegiate careers are over. Adding Watkins to the mix as a future player, not just an investor, would only help solidify Unrivaled's place in the basketball landscape.

Under the WNBA's current collective bargaining agreement, Watkins would not be eligible to turn pro until 2027, which would push a potential Unrivaled debut until 2028. It's possible those dates could be moved up, however, as the WNBA and the WNBPA are currently negotiating a new CBA, which will go into effect with the 2026 season. It remains to be seen, however, if altering the age limit will be part of those talks.

For now, Watkins is focused on leading No. 7 USC, which will take on Bueckers and No. 4 UConn in a major showdown on Saturday night. Through 11 games this season, Watkins is averaging 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game, and looks well on her way to another All-American season.