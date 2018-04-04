When is the 2018 Kentucky Derby?

Audible's victory at the Florida Derby didn't just bring him and his team one step closer to the Kentucky Derby. It also signaled that the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner.

The annual Grade I stakes race, the "Run for the Roses" has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.

But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby?

The 2018 race will take place on Saturday, May 5.

There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize. The 2018 Derby will be the 144th ever held and will again take place at Churchill downs in Louisville, Kentucky.