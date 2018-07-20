2018 British Open leaderboard breakdown: Full coverage, scores, Round 2 highlights

The first two rounds of the 2018 Open Championship are in the books, and we have a good, although not yet great, leaderboard. Zach Johnson and Kevin Kisner lead the way at 6 under, and they'll play together late on Saturday afternoon in Round 3. Just behind them, the board starts to get a little spicy.

Young studs Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele combined to shoot 11 under on Friday, and Fleetwood's round was the best of the week so far (on the wrong side of the draw, no less!). Schauffele narrowly missed out on playing with another player with the same name but different spelling (Zander Lombard) on Saturday, though both will start the third round only a few back.

Beyond them are the heavyweights. Rory McIlroy (four major titles) and Jordan Spieth (three) were brilliant at times on Friday and well within striking distance of the leaders. It should be fun to watch them roll after the guys at the top. Tiger Woods (E) is much further back but still not totally out of it.

The first two days of this year's Open have been an absolute blast. We've seen it all -- rain, wind, cold, heat, baked fairways, soft greens, flying sand, helicopter rides -- and we still have half the tournament left to play. Let's take a full look at our leaderboard as we had to the weekend at the 147th Open.

T1. Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner (-6): Kisner was awesome again as he holed putt after putt after putt. His less-optimal ball-striking caught up with him at the end, though, as he doubled the final hole to go from a two-stroke lead into a tie at the top. He's joined by the always underrated Johnson. When asked if he comes in under the radar, Johnson said, "I mean I don't know. I guess I don't know who's managing the radar. It's irrelevant to me." St. Andrews plus Augusta is a massive double major for anyone. Throwing Carnoustie on top of those two would be mind-blowing. Also, this stat surprised me.

This is the 58th major championship of Zach Johnson’s career. It is the FIRST TIME he has opened with consecutive rounds in the 60s. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 20, 2018

T3. Tommy Fleetwood, Pat Perez and Xander Schauffele (-5): Fleetwood put on a dang clinic on Friday with six birdies, no bogeys and possibly England's best chance to end a 25-year Claret Jug drought. He checks all the boxes: Staying power at a major, success at Carnoustie (he's the course record holder) and a game built for any manner of weather or course. It would be a stunner if he's not around until the very end. Schauffele might be playing himself onto the Ryder Cup team, and Perez, well NBC might want to triple-check the dump button for this weekend.

T6. Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau, Erik Van Rooyen, Matt Kuchar, Matt Kuchar and Zander Lombard (-4): How about Kuchar contending the year after getting his soul squeezed by Spieth! Kuchar shot a 3-under 68 on Friday that included a long putt at the last for birdie. McIlroy might be just getting going after a pair of 69s. He told reporters after his round that he's going to let it ride over the final 36. I'm here for the show.

Birdie at the last leaves Matt Kuchar two off the lead heading in to the weekend.https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/mEskPLAptU — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2018

T11. Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Kevin Chappell (-3): I feel like I say, "How in the world is this person __ under" more about Spieth than I do any other golfer in the world. He rebounded with a 4-under 67 on Friday on the good side of the draw and has a real shot at repeating on Sunday after a bad finish on Thursday.

T14. Danny Willett, Luke List, Brandon Stone and Thorbjorn Olesen (-2): This is quite an array of golfers, but to me, it's Willett that's the headliner. After stumbling through a post-Masters win haze, Willett has been playing terrific golf of late.

T18. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay and eight others (-1): I was so impressed by what Koepka (69) did on Friday. Scott is using Nick Faldo's old caddie, Fanny Sunesson, to loop for him at Carnoustie this week, and it's working. He's looking for his fifth top 10 in the last seven Opens.

