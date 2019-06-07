2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising picks from same model that predicted five golf majors

With Tiger Woods back in form and looking to win his 16th career major, the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is shaping up to be another thrilling golf tournament. Woods enters the 2019 U.S. Open, which starts on Thursday, June 13, fresh off a top-10 finish at the Memorial. As a result, action from bettors on golf's biggest superstar has driven his odds down to 10-1 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds. He's among the favorites to hoist the trophy, but a plethora of former champions in the 2019 U.S. Open field will be eager to add to their collection next week at Pebble Beach. Back-to-back champion Brooks Koepka (13-2), Dustin Johnson (7-1), Rory McIlroy (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (16-1) all could be in contention on Sunday to win golf's third major of the year. With over 150 golfers vying to make history at this iconic course, you'll want to check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the field for the U.S. Open 2019 is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Rory McIlroy, the 2011 U.S. Open champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, makes a strong push but falls short of winning his second U.S. Open title. In fact, the model says he barely cracks the top five.

McIlroy enters the 2019 U.S. Open as one of the hottest golfers on tour. Boasting an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 4, McIlroy has finished in the top 10 in nine of his 12 official starts this season, which includes a victory at the Players Championship. McIlroy's victory at TPC Sawgrass was his 15th PGA Tour victory of his career, but his game might not stack up well this week at Pebble Beach.

McIlroy enters the 2019 US Open hitting just 58.61 percent of fairways off the tee, which ranks just 154th on the PGA Tour. The rough at Pebble Beach is expected to make it extremely difficult to go for the green in regulation if a player's tee shot is unable to find the fairway. Plus, McIlroy has struggled mightily at this event in recent years, missing the cut in his past three U.S. Open starts.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Schauffele is currently ranked No. 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings and the 25-year-old already has an impressive track record in major championships. He finished tied for second at the 2019 Masters, tied for second at the 2018 Open Championship and finished inside the top 10 in each of the last two U.S. Opens. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 U.S. Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 U.S. Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 13-2

Dustin Johnson 7-1

Tiger Woods 10-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Jon Rahm 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Francesco Molinari 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Phil Mickelson 30-1

Tony Finau 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Matt Kuchar 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Webb Simpson 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Brandt Snedeker 80-1