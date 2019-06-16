2019 U.S. Open odds: Surprising Sunday picks from same model that predicted five golf majors

The 2019 U.S. Open at breathtaking Pebble Beach Golf Links wraps up on Sunday. Justin Rose won the U.S. Open six years ago, and he's in prime position to compete for another title. In fact, the Englishman is just one shot back of Gary Woodland's lead at 10-under. Rose will be in the final pairing with Woodland (-11) on Sunday and is the favorite at 7-4 in the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds, with Woodland just behind him at 2-1. Two-time defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is four strokes back at 7-under, and he's going off at at 9-2 to three-peat. The first 2019 U.S. Open tee times for the fourth and final round begin at 10:21 a.m. ET, while Rose and Woodland hit the links seven hours later. Before you make your 2019 U.S. Open picks or enter any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed five majors entering the weekend, including Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship. It also called Tiger Woods' deep run in last year's PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on in the 2018-19 season as well. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now, it has simulated the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open and there are some huge surprises.

One major surprise the model is calling for: Woods, a 15-time major champion who entered the week as one of the Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 25 at Pebble Beach. Woods was 10-1 to start the week and stalked the pace for the first two days before back-to-back bogeys on his final two holes on Friday dropped him to even par. After shooting a 71 on Sunday, Woods is now 11 shots off the pace. Even though he's made miraculous comebacks in his career, that's too far back to mount a charge.

Another surprise: Dustin Johnson (-2) makes a strong run at the U.S. Open 2019 title despite being a monstrous 250-1 long shot. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Johnson is nine shots off the pace, but he's repeatedly proven that he's equipped to shoot low scores at Pebble Beach. In fact, Johnson won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at this course twice, firing three rounds of 65 or better during those two victories.

Johnson is the 2016 U.S. Open champion, so he's proven he can handle the pressure of competing at this major. The No. 2 player in the world is second on tour in total strokes gained per round at 2.459. He's been in the mix until the very end in the last two majors, finishing second at the Masters and PGA Championship. He won the WGC-Mexico Championship earlier this year.

Also, the model says two other golfers with astronomical odds of 100-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 U.S. Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest 2019 U.S. Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 U.S. Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of five golf majors.

Justin Rose 7-4

Gary Woodland 2-1

Brooks Koepka 9-2

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Louis Oosthuizen 12-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Jon Rahm 100-1

Henrik Stenson 125-1

Chesson Hadley 150-1

Graeme McDowell 150-1

Danny Willet 200-1

Matt Wallace 200-1

Xander Schauffele 200-1

Dustin Johnson 250-1

Adam Scott 300-1

Tiger Woods 400-1