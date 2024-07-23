With the majors in the rearview mirror, the sprint to the FedEx Cup playoff is underway on the PGA Tour, beginning with the 2024 3M Open. It tees off on Thursday from TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis area and, as one would expect, 3M Open fantasy golf lineups won't be quite as stacked as those for last week's British Open. None of the top 10 ranked players will be competing this weekend, so you may be a little more reliant on 2024 3M Open fantasy golf advice than you would be for other weeks.

Even with the lack of star power, players like Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala and Billy Horschel are part of the 3M Open 2024 field. Horschel is coming off a runner-up at the British Open, which is his best-ever finish across 43 major starts.

2024 3M Open expert picks

For the 3M Open 2024, Cohen is backing Emiliano Grillo as one of his top picks at 50-1 odds, saying, "I'm playing the horse for the course angle with the Argentinian who needs a big finish to the regular season in order to have a chance at making this year's Presidents Cup team. In four trips here, Grillo has finishes of T3-T2-T10 and has excelled in all facets of his game."

TPC Twin Cities shares characteristics with TPC Deere Run as both are Midwestern courses that have similar scoring conditions. Deere Run hosts the John Deere Classic, which Grillo finished runner-up at in 2022 with a score of 18-under-par. Grillo has had similar scoring success at the 3M Open, shooting par or better in 13 of his 14 rounds at the course. Add in that just 10 other golfers in the 3M Open 2024 field have a higher 3-putt avoidance than Grillo (1.93%) this season, and his steady hand on these bent grass greens should lead to continued success at this tournament.

On the other hand, Cohen is fading Theegala as one of the oddsmakers' top choices at 20-1 odds. It's hard to ignore Theegala's event history as he's missed the cut in all three of his 3M Open starts. He hasn't particularly been competitive at what's considered one of the easiest courses on the PGA Tour. The average winning score over the history of the 3M Open is 19.2-under-par, but Theegala has shot over par in five of his six rounds at TPC Twin Cities.

His game simply isn't a great fit for a course in the Land of 10,000 Lakes as TPC Twin Cities has many water hazards that penalize wayward shots. Theegala ranks just 100th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage, and he's also outside the top 100 in strokes gained: around-the-green. Furthermore, with him missing the cut last week, and finishing outside the top 30 in three of his last four starts, he doesn't enter this tournament with the best of form, making him one to bypass for 3M Open fantasy golf lineups. See all of Cohen's 3M Open picks at SportsLine.

