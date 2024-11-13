Seamus Power has racked up two career victories on the PGA Tour, which includes finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Bermuda Championship in 2022. Power will be part of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field when play gets underway from Port Royal Golf Course on Thursday, Nov. 14. Power has yet to win in 2024 but he's finished T-13 or better in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. The Butterfield Bermuda Championship first round tee times begin on Thursday at 6 a.m. ET.

Power and Maverick McNealy are the 16-1 co-favorites (risk $100 to win $1,600) according to the latest 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds. They're followed by Mackenzie Hughes (18-1), Doug Ghim (20-1) and Ben Griffin (20-1) on the PGA odds board. Defending champion Camillo Villegas is going off as a massive 400-1 longshot to repeat. Before locking in your 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Mackenzie Hughes, a two-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Hughes has recorded five top-10 finishes this season and is a two-time winner on the PGA Tour. Hughes has also finished T-8 or better in each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour.

However, Hughes has been extremely inconsistent with his ball-striking this season. In fact, the 33-year-old enters this week's event ranked 151st in strokes gained: off the tee (-0.277), 163rd in driving accuracy (55.05%) and 169th in greens in regulation percentage (63.09%). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship field. See who else to fade here.

Another surprise: Jhonattan Vegas, a 30-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Vegas has been hitting the ball extremely well off the tee this season, ranking eighth in strokes gained: off the tee (0.611) and driving distance (314.6). He's also been effective with his irons, ranking third in greens in regulation percentage (72.88%) and 23rd in strokes gained: approach to green (0.433). The 40-year-old has racked up four wins on the PGA Tour and finished on top of the leaderboard at the 3M Open in July. Those impressive stats, coupled with his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship bets. See who else to back here.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship odds, field

Seamus Power +1600

Maverick McNealy +1600

Mackenzie Hughes +1800

Ben Griffin +2000

Doug Ghim +2000

Justin Lower +2500

Patrick Rodgers +2800

Lucas Glover +2800

Matti Schmid +2800

Sam Stevens +2800

Jhonattan Vegas +3000

Andrew Novak +3000

Daniel Berger +3500

Carson Young +4000

Andrew Putnam +4000

Joe Highsmith +4000

Kevin Yu +4000

Brendon Todd +4000

Rico Hoey +4500

Nick Taylor +4500

Jacob Bridgeman +4500

Alex Smalley +4500

Mark Hubbard +5000

Nick Hardy +5000

Greyson Sigg +5000

Nico Echavarria +5500

Vince Whaley +5500

Michael Kim +6000

Henrik Norlander +6500

Joseph Bramlett +7000

Chesson Hadley +7000

Hayden Springer +7500

Ben Kohles +7500

K.H. Lee +8000

Joel Dahmen +8000

S.Y. Noh +8000

Justin Suh +8000

Cameron Champ +8000

Chad Ramey +9000

Kevin Streelman +9000

Nate Lashley +9000

Dylan Wu +9000

Ryo Hisatsune +9000

Wesley Bryan +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

Kevin Chappell +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Trace Crowe +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Lanto Griffin +11000

Ryan Moore +11000

Scott Piercy +11000

Kevin Tway +11000

Garrick Higgo +12000

Martin Laird +12000

Roger Sloan +12000

David Skinns +12000

Zac Blair +12000

Austin Smotherman +12000

Brandon Wu +12000