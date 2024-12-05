The second half of Max Homa's 2024 season has not gone the way the American has envisioned, but he now finds himself with a chance to change all that with just one performance in South Africa. Serving as the defending champion at the 2024 Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour, Homa has put his name atop the leaderboard following the first round thanks to a 6-under 66 that pushed him one clear of Ockie Strydom.

"It's always nice to come back to a place with some really good memories," Homa said at the onset of the week. "This isn't very close to home, but it feels a little like a home away from home for the week. It was really fun last year, and I've had a great week so far so happy to be here. I made a bunch of changes the last three months or so, so it is good to get to come to a golf tournament and test them out. I feel good, I feel like I know what I am doing. I just need to be under some pressure to see what feels like what and go on from there."

Homa's defense couldn't have gotten off to a better start as 34-year-old rolled in birdies on his opening three holes. Adding another on the par-4 6th, Homa grabbed himself a piece of the lead right before the turn as he found the surface on the par-5 9th in two and two putted for his fifth birdie of the outward half.

Choppy waters rocked the ship in the middle portion of his back nine as missed fairways -- an issue for Homa in 2024 -- led to bogeys on Nos. 13 and 15. The mistakes were erased almost immediately as pinpoint approaches into the difficult par-4 17th and par-4 18th set up birdie bids from inside 11 feet, which Homa ultimately converted.

"Everything about the culture and just getting to come over here … we're very lucky to travel for our job," Homa said. "To get an opportunity to travel across the world for me and experience something new is a real treat. ... You need to be in the fairways and if you are you can score. The greens are in really good shape, so people make a ton of putts. It's really a game of precision off the tee and then try and make as many birdies as you can after that. You always want to win so I would love to win."

While Homa has not cashed a top-20 finish since the Wells Fargo Championship in May, the work on his swing has begun to materialize. After putting together a strong effort for the victorious U.S. Presidents Cup team, Homa continued to move things in the right direction at the Zozo Championship.

An opening 73 in Japan ruined any hope of a title, but closing rounds of 66-67-66 sparked a renewed confidence. It has carried over to South Africa, and should it continue the next three days, Homa may well find himself carried off the 18th green on Sunday like he was last year.